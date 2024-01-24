Hall’s WWE NXT Review 1.23.24  

NXT

Date: January 23, 2024

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

It’s the last NXT before the Royal Rumble and that might actually make a difference around here. Around here that might make a difference as there very likely will be some NXT representation in the Royal Rumble matches. I’m curious to see who that might be, but we also have some more work to do towards Vengeance Day. Let’s get to it.

We open with a recap of Roxanne Perez becoming the new #1 contender to the Women’s Title last week.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Baron Corbin/Bron Breakker vs. Nathan Frazer/Axiom

The fight starts before the bell with Frazer and Axiom sending them outside for stereo suicide dives. Some dropkicks against the barricade have Corbin and Breakker in trouble as the bell rings. Corbin gets caught with a missile dropkick for two back inside, followed by Frazer armbarring Corbin. That doesn’t last long as Corbin is up with a boot to the face so Axiom comes in. With Corbin knocked outside, Axiom tries a hurricanrana but gets powerbombed onto the announcers’ table. Breakker hammers on Frazer inside as we take a break.

Back with Corbin coming in for a belly to back suplex on Axiom. Breakker comes in for a belly to back suplex…but he tosses Axiom over his shoulder and pulls him into a cutter (that’s a new one). Axiom gets up and brings in Frazer to clean house, including sending the villains to the floor for a huge dive. Back in and some frog splashes get two on Breakker but he powerbombs Axiom onto Frazer to get a breather.

Corbin comes back in for Deep Six to Frazer and a brainbuster for two on Axiom. A toss powerbomb gets the same on Axiom but Frazer makes the save. Axiom manages a super Spanish Fly into Frazer’s phoenix splash for two on Breakker as Corbin makes the save this time. Back up and the spear gives Breakker the pin on Frazer at 12:02.

Rating: B. They went wild with this one and it wound up being pretty great, with Breakker and Corbin not being able to keep up at first but then cutting them down with raw power. That’s a classic formula and as usual, it was awesome to see the power guys having enough of the speed and tearing them apart. Axiom continues to be a gem when he gets on a roll and that was the case here from bell to bell.

Josh Briggs interrupts Ilja Dragunov, who isn’t pleased. Briggs is trying to prove himself and Dragunov asks if this is what Briggs really wants. Trick Williams comes in to break it up but Briggs says he wants to talk to the man who will be NXT Champion after Vengeance Day. That’s not cool with Trick and a match seems likely.

Wren Sinclair is very nervous about her debut match but Fallon Henley comes in to calm her down.

Ava walks out of Shawn Michaels’ office….and so does William Regal! Ava is rather excited and Regal congratulates her on becoming the youngest GM in WWE. He’s always around for advice. She’s more or less been the GM for weeks now so they might as well make it official and save Regal/Shawn for special moments.

Wren Sinclair vs. Lash Legend

The rest of Meta our is here with Legend, who powers her into the corner to start. Some early armdrag attempts are blocked by Legend and she takes Wren to the mat for some rams into the mat. Legend grabs a not great torture rack but Wren reverses into a failed sunset flip attempt. Wren gets sent into the corner but tries another sunset flip, this time with Jakara Jackson’s interference not working. Jackson tries to cheat again, with Wren again managing a rollup for two. Legend finally chokebombs her for the pin at 2:59. Wren was trying here but it was more a showcase for Legend.

Post match Meta Four goes after Wren but Fallon Henley makes the save.

Earlier today, OTM invaded the D’Angelo Family’s restaurant, with Jaida Parker attacking Riz.

We look at Joe Gacy and Dijak brawling last week.

Elektra Lopez is looking for Lola Vice.

Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

Gacy jumps him from behind to start and the brawl is on before the bell. Dijak grabs a chair but gets knocked down, only for Gacy to miss a chair shot. A spinning boot drives Gacy through a wall and a chokeslam puts him through the announcers’ table. Gacy gets back up and chokes Dijak until they’re separated. No match.

Arianna Grace gives another inspirational speech to…no one. Elektra Lopez comes in and still can’t find Lola Vice, though Grace finds the invasion rude.

Lexis King says the main event is coming soon.

Mr. Stone and Von Wagner went to the University of Central Florida football stadium (where Wagner played college football) for training for the Heritage Cup shot. Stone’s kids are there to help.

Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill

Bearhill knocks him into the corner to start but misses an elbow. King kicks away and fires off a superkick to the ribs to cut off a comeback attempt. A running forearm to the back of the head sets up the Coronation to finish Bearhill at 2:22. This was a nice quick win to give King some momentum.

Carmelo Hayes tells Trick Williams to keep his eyes on the prize and asks why he’s fighting Ilja Dragunov’s battles. Williams says he knows what he’s doing.

Noam Dar and Oro Mensah are in the ring for Supernova Sessions and, after their usual jokes, bring out Lola Vice as their guest. Vice talks about how her friendship with Elektra Lopez has expired because Lopez is a leach. Cue Lopez to say she wants to know the real Vice. Lopez says she’s real while Vice got here because of how she looked dancing on Instagram. A match is made for next week.

The D’Angelo Family swears revenge on OTM.

Chase U is having various things repossessed, which makes Riley Osborne leave. Duke Hudson loses his trophy and Andre Chase loses his podium. Next week, they officially say their goodbyes. Chase: “Class dismissed.” Mr. Feeny did it better but I’ll be sad to see the team go.

Dragon Lee vs. Scrypts

The rest of OTM is here too. Lee takes him down with a headlock to start as Oba Femi comes out to the platform. Scrypts gets sent to the floor for the big running flip dive, followed by a slingshot dropkick back inside. That’s enough for Scrypts to head outside, where Lee flips out to follow. Back in and Scrypts hits a high crossbody for two but Lee fights up with a running forearm. A German suplex and powerbomb don’t work for Lee so he knees Scrypts in the face. The running flipping clothesline hits Scrypts but here is the D’Angelo Family to brawl with OTM. Lee grabs a quick Operation Dragon for the pin at 5:32.

Rating: C+. This was a lot of flipping around and that’s what it was supposed to be. Lee gets a win to boost his chances of a North American Title shot and Scrypts can hang with him with some acrobatics of his own. OTM vs. the D’Angelo Family should be fine for a Vengeance Day title match so they probably set up two such matches in one here.

Post match Femi says he’ll give Lee the title shot at Vengeance Day.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are disappointed in their loss in the Dusty Classic but Brinley Reece comes in to offer a rather motivational speech. She wants them to come up with five things they liked and didn’t like about last week’s match so they can go over them next week. Sure why not.

Lyra Valkyria is watching something when Tatum Paxley comes in to say she’s so excited to be Valkyria’s partner. Valkyria says she doesn’t have time to do this but Paxley says they’re on the same page. The latter sounds a bit…unnerving.

Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic

Davenport runs from the kicks to start and manages a quick middle rope double stomp to the back. Petrovic fights out of a chinlock and fires off some forearms, followed by a spinning kick to the face for two. Davenport is right back with a dropkick into the corner though and a knee to the face finishes Petrovic at 3:13.

Rating: C. They didn’t have time to do anything here and that’s one of the worst things to happen to any match. Davenport getting the win is the logical way to go here as Petrovic isn’t on her level, but Petrovic’s kicks did look sharp. I’m not sure what is next for Davenport but this should get Petrovic out of her way.

Ridge Holland got beaten up by Gallus last week because he doesn’t have any friends. Therefore, he’ll fight Gallus on his own.

Here’s what’s coming next week.

Josh Briggs vs. Trick Williams

Ilja Dragunov is on commentary. Briggs elbows him in the face to start and then does it over and over again in the corner. Williams is back with a rather high dropkick but a chokeslam gives Briggs two. Dragunov tells Williams to do something as we take a break. Back with Briggs still in control, at least until Williams slugs away. Some kicks to the face and a flapjack plant Briggs but he’s back with a backbreaker. They fight to the floor…where Briggs accidentally kicks Dragunov in the face. Back in and Dragunov tries to go after Williams but Carmelo Hayes cuts him off. Williams grabs a quick victory roll for the pin at 7:38.

Rating: C+. As has been the case on this show, the important part is who got the win, as Williams continues his road towards the title shot against Dragunov at Vengeance Day. Briggs is still finding himself in the new role and it’s not like losing to Williams is a crushing defeat. There is something to Briggs, but he needs to get a few wins sooner rather than later.

Post match Briggs clotheslines Williams and Dragunov has to be held back. Hayes comes in to hold Williams back as well.

Thea Hail is crushed over Chase U closing, but Jacy Jayne says it’s not over yet. Lexis King comes up to offer a shoulder to cry on. Riley Osborne comes in to chase King off (Hail approves) and asks Hail for a private chat later. Hail is cool with that…and then loses it when Osborne leaves. Jayne tells her to chill.

Video on the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Carmelo Hayes tells Trick Williams to realize that llja Dragunov is coming for him.

Here’s what’s coming on various shows.

Here is Ava to emcee the contract signing between Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez. Roxanne says they respect each other and this is a Stand & Deliver main event months early. Everyone has seen the rise of Valkyria while Perez has had to chase a title she never lost. When she wins at Vengeance Day, she’ll make Valkyria walk down the same road Perez had to. Valkyria has been watching Perez, who had a great run, but she has been replaced. Perez thinks Valkyria is overconfident and wonders what happens when Valkyria gets booed because the people turn on her.

They both stand up and sign before an aggressive handshake and staredown…well don’t end the show, as Tatum Paxley sneaks up on Perez and puts her through the table. Valkyria shouts at Paxley, saying to stay away from her to end the show. There’s only so much they can do here with two women who have no reason to hate each other, so the Paxley twist at least opens something up.

