Hall’s WWE NXT Review 5.20.25  

Date: May 20, 2025

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T., Corey Graves

It’s the go home show for Battleground and that means we’re in for the final push towards the show. The card is mostly set and now we get to see what is going to be added at the last minute. Some of these shows can be hit and miss and that makes me curious about what we’re going to see. Let’s get to it.

Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante Thee Adonis vs. Sean Legacy

Ricky Saints is on commentary. Adonis stomps away in the corner to start and we get an exchange of rollups for two each. Evans is sent outside for a dive from Adonis and Legacy is tossed as well. Back in and Evans’ dive is cut off so he busts out another one to drop both Legacy and Adonis as we take a break.

We come back with Adonis spinebustering Legacy onto Evans but Legacy blocks the Long Kiss Goodnight. Legacy missile dropkicks Adonis to the floor and hits a running Spanish Fly for two on Evans. Back up and Evans snaps off a super hurricanrana to Legacy but Adonis tries to steal the pin.

That’s broken up as well and all three of them need a breather. Adonis hits a superkick on Evans but Legacy breaks up the cover with a springboard 450. Evans cleans house again and frog splashes Adonis, with Legacy making another save. Cue Ethan Page to go after Saints though and Evans dives onto both of them. That leaves Adonis to miss a frog splash and Legacy grabs Shambles for the pin at 11:58.

Rating: B. This was the showcase for Legacy and it worked well for him. It’s fairly clear that he’s one of the brighter prospects in Evolve and it would not surprise me to see him wind up full time in NXT sooner than later. They had an entertaining match here and while I’m not sure Legacy is going to move to the top, this is a nice start for him on the next level.

Ava sends security to deal with Ethan Page. That brings her to Tyra Mae Steele and Jasper Troy, the winners of WWE LFG Season 1. They’ll be debuting in the next few weeks but Troy promises to make an impact tonight. Ava: “Ok.”

We look at Jordynne Grace training. She signed around the same time as Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer and they all want to be at the top. Grace has been in Mexico and Japan, plus dominating TNA. On Sunday at Battleground, she’ll prove she’s the best.

Lola Vice wishes Vaquer luck but runs into Fatal Influence. They argue a bit and Fallon Henley vs. Vice is set for tonight.

Trick Williams says people break their neck to see him while Joe Hendry breaks his neck to see the people. Williams raps about not losing to an average Joe and Booker T. seems impressed. I’m not a rap fan but this seemed to be decent.

Josh Briggs dedicates his match to Yoshiki Inamura.

Shawn Spears vs. Josh Briggs

The rest of the Culling is here with Spears. We’re joined in progress with Briggs running him over but Spears fires off some knees to the ribs. They go outside where Spears posts him before taking it back inside for a neckbreaker. A superkick is blocked though and Briggs hits a quick splash for two. Spears’ dive to the floor is pulled out of the air and Briggs drops him onto the announcers’ table. They go to get back inside but the Culling gets in a cheap shot, allowing Spears to get a small package for the pin at 5:30.

Rating: C. Am I supposed to be sad that Inamura is gone? I’m not sure that’s going to happen, but it could be interesting to see Briggs and Brooks Jensen join forces again in some way. It’s not like either of them have done anything important else in a long time so why not see what they can do. The match was nothing all that good anyway, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Post match the beatdown is on but Hank & Tank run in for the save.

Kelani Jordan bickers with Zaria and Sol Ruca tonight, with Zaria saying she’ll take care of Jordan for Ruca later.

Thea Hail, with her eye bandaged, yells at Tatum Paxley about the attack last week. Paxley says Hail has no idea what it’s like to lose everyone, which Hail doesn’t accept. Jaida Parker then jumps Hail from behind but wants nothing to do with Paxley. That was kind of funny.

Uriah Connors/Kale Dixon vs. OTM

Andre Chase is here with Connors/Dixon. Price knocks Connors down to start and then faceplants Dixon as well, leaving Chase worried on the floor. Back in and Connors runs Price over, allowing Dixon to hit a quick DDT. Nima comes in though and gets knocked back, only to grab the assisted Alabama Slam to finish Connors fast at 3:10.

Rating: C. Just shy of a squash here, with OTM running over the new Chase U. That’s what it should have been, as Chase U has nothing going for them yet and have quite a long way to go. At the same time, OTM is a pair of powerhouses and it makes sense to have them smash through some people now that they’re back. If nothing else, they could be into the title scene sooner than later.

Here are Myles Borne and Oba Femi for their final showdown before the title match. Femi is surprised and impressed that Borne made it this far. He understands that Borne is fighting for people who believe in him and who are following their dreams. However, that dream was realized when Borne won the battle royal and it all ends when the bell rings at Battleground. Borne talks about how he has been treated differently for his entire career.

This is about making a statement and he hopes Femi underestimates him. Everyone has done that before, from the doctors and nurses to NXT coaches. He’s been overcoming battles all of his life and every ruler eventually falls. No he can’t hear well, but he’ll hear the 1-2-3 on Sunday when he wins the NXT Title. Borne leaves and here is Jasper Troy to jump Femi. Borne makes the save and holds up the title, eventually handing it back to Femi for the staredown. I don’t believe he has a chance of winning the title but man alive Borne is turning himself into one of the easiest to like stars NXT has seen in a good while.

Ricky Saints and Ethan Page argue in Ava’s office and Saints is willing to give him a title shot to get his hands on him. Ava says they don’t make matches….and then she makes the match they want for the title next week.

Tony D’Angelo talks about what it means when you get betrayed. He and Stacks grew up together and have known each other for years. They made the D’Angelo Family but now Stacks wants to run everything. Stacks doesn’t get what it takes to be in charge and doesn’t see everything. On Sunday, Stacks will see how things really work. Those personal touches are making it even better and that should be a good thing at Battleground.

Lola Vice vs. Fallon Henley

Jacy Jayne is here with Henley, who gets wrestled to the mat without much trouble to start. Vice takes her down again without much trouble as Jayne doesn’t seem impressed on the floor. Back up and Vice snaps off a hurricanrana to the floor but Henley gets in a shot of her own.

We take a break and come back with Vice striking her way out of trouble. That doesn’t last long as Henley is back with some sliding forearms but Vice kicks her down. Vice’s running hip attack in the corner gets two so Henley grabs a flying faceplant. Vice fights up again so Jayne offers a distraction, only for Henley to be sent into her. The spinning backfist gives Vice the pin at 11:30.

Rating: C+. Vice continues to be in a weird place, as she smashes through various stars but never seems to get to the next level. She doesn’t quite seem ready to move up to the title picture, but there isn’t much of a point in having her beat people like this. The issues between Fatal Influence continues and I’m not sure where that is going, but it doesn’t seem likely to go anywhere good.

Stephanie Vaquer has a sitdown interview where she talks about all of the work it took to get here. She was inspired by Rey Mysterio and now she knows that she had to do everything to accomplish her goals. Jordynne Grace conquers companies but Vaquer conquers countries.

Darkstate talks about how Dion Lennox started the team and they are all ready to take NXT down. They all bring something different, and now it is time to find out who is next.

We look at Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson (NBA stars) almost getting in a fight last year on Smackdown.

Kelani Jordan vs. Zaria

Sol Ruca is here with Zaria, who sends Jordan flying with a release German suplex to start. Jordan gets in a shot to the face and hits a high crossbody for two, followed by a choke to try and slow Zaria down. They go outside where Zaria sends her head first into the barricade as we take a break.

Back with Jordan escaping a belly to back suplex attempt and managing a knockdown for a double breather. The exchange of forearms goes to Zaria so Jordan gives her a running crossbody. A tornado DDT plants Zaria for two but Jordan misses a 450. Jordan tries another choke but gets flipped into a Cannonball into the corner (that was cool). Back up and Jordan is sent outside, where she goes after Ruca. This brings Ruca up onto the apron but Zaria is sent into her, allowing Jordan to grab the rollup for the pin at 10:32.

Rating: C+. I’m not sure why both women’s matches had the same finish but it’s not a great sign. That aside, Jordan winning to get the next shot at Ruca isn’t a bad way to go. She’s already a former champion and that could be quite the accomplishment if Ruca can beat her. At the same time you have Zaria….and she is certainly there. Unfortunately that’s about all there is to say about her at the moment and that isn’t promising.

Battleground rundown.

Here is Joe Hendry for a concert. After praising Trick Williams for trying in his first performance, Hendry sings about how he’ll be champion after Battleground. Williams is merely the World Champion of producing tears and is only a bad sidekick to Carmelo Hayes. This gives us a clip of Williams and Hayes in a haunted house back in the day, albeit with some Hendry heads superimposed.

Hendry sings about how Williams is Melo’s b****, which brings out Williams to interrupt. Williams calls him Average Joe and the fight is on, with the Trick Shot hitting the guitar. Hendry gives him the Standing Ovation (chokeslam) and sings about winning on Sunday to end the show. That’s pretty clearly the main event, which is a rather weird thing to see but it’s the right way to go.

Results

Sean Legacy b. Je’Von Evans and Ashante Thee Adonis – Shambles to Adonis

Shawn Spears b. Josh Briggs – Small package

OTM b. Uriah Connors/Kale Dixon – Assisted Alabama Slam to Connors

Lola vice b. Fallon Henley – Spinning backfist

Kelani Jordan b. Zaria – Rollup

