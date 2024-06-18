Hall’s WWE Raw Review 6.17.24  

Monday Night Raw

Date: June 17, 2024

Location: American Bank Center Arena, Corpus Christi, Texas

Commentators: Pat McAfee, Michael Cole

We’re done with Clash At The Castle and have about three weeks before Money In The Bank. Therefore, it’s time to start qualifying matches, which should be pretty straightforward. Other than that, Drew McIntyre is even more ready to kill CM Punk so let’s get to it.

Long recap of Clash At The Castle.

Here is Seth Rollins for a big surprise return to get things going. Rollins welcomes us back to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself back to the crowd, who seems to remember him. With that out of the way, he’ll cut to the chase: he wants the World Heavyweight Championship back and with Money In The Bank just a few weeks away….and cue Damian Priest to interrupt.

Priest offers a sincere welcome back (Rollins isn’t sure about that) but this isn’t Rollins’ show anymore. Rollins compares their careers, including starting in groups and cashing in to win their first World Title at Wrestlemania. The catch though is that Rollins grew a set and learned to stand on his own. Priest talks about how he wants to prove that he’s the better man so Rollins can have a title shot at Money In The Bank. The fans approve and yes Rollins is in. Rollins being back is a big boost and it’s not like he’s out of line as the next challenger. This works, and it’s a nice way to set up a title match without much time to spare.

Earlier today the Alpha Academy came in to see Adam Pearce, with Chad Gable wanting another title shot against Sami Zayn. That isn’t happening, but Gable is willing to earn it. Works for Pearce.

Chad Gable vs. Braun Strowman

The Alpha Academy is here with Gable, who tries a German suplex to start. That goes as well as expected, with Strowman shouting about how he doesn’t like bullies. Gable’s armbar over the ropes doesn’t work very well as he gets knocked to the floor as we take a break. Back with Gable running away from Strowman and throwing Akira Tozawa at him. That doesn’t work at all, as he gets caught in the powerslam to finish for Strowman at 6:32.

Rating: C. It’s a bit weird to see Gable getting wrecked like that but that’s the point of a monster like Strowman. He can go in there for a one off match and destroy someone because that’s what a monster does. I’m not sure what is next for Gable, but he is going to need some kind of a fresh story, which may or may not be a feud with Otis.

Post match Gable orders the Academy into the ring and starts yelling at Tozawa, but Maxxine gets in his way. Gable takes her crutch away (geez) so Otis helps her to the floor, leaving Gable to slap Tozawa. That’s too far for Otis, who shoves Gable into the corner. Otis helps everyone else leave. If they hadn’t split on Saturday, that’s more or less it.

We look back at the Liv Morgan/Dominik Mysterio shenanigans from last week.

Judgment Day isn’t sure what is going on with Braun Strowman but Damian Priest wants to know what is up with Finn Balor stealing Morgan’s hotel room key last week. Balor says he took it to protect Dominik, so Priest asks about Money In The Bank. The plan is indeed for Balor to cash it in….on Cody Rhodes that is. In other news, Dominik can’t find his purple cow vest. I’m assuming we’ll see how Morgan looks in purple soon enough.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Zelina Vega vs. Kiana James vs. Iyo Sky

They all trade rollups to start until James is sent outside early on. Sky moonsaults onto her but gets Meteoraed by Vega and we take a break. Back with Vega and Sky slugging it out until Sky manages a butterfly backbreaker. James is back up but gets sent into the corner, leaving Sky to hit a springboard missile dropkick on Vega. The 619 hits Sky but James breaks up the Code Red. Cue Liv Morgan and yes, she’s wearing Dominik’s purple vest. The distraction distracts Vega so she can be knocked to the floor, leaving Sky to hit Over The Moonsault for the pin on James at 8:33.

Rating: B-. Sky winning is the right move here as she’s the bigger name, though I could have seen Vega winning for the sake of an underdog spot. James was there to take the pin and little more, as I’m assuming that’s the only reason she was called up from NXT. It’s not like she has made any impact so far and her future isn’t exactly looking bright thus far.

We look back at Bron Breakker wrecking Ilja Dragunov and destroying Ricochet last week.

Here is Sami Zayn for a chat. After a break, Zayn talks about how he is happy to still be the Intercontinental Champion. He beat Chad Gable again, after a big fight that started after Zayn beat him in a wrestling match. Zayn feels bad for the Alpha Academy but it is time to leave. The Academy will leave Gable when they are ready but for now, Zayn has to worry about defending the Intercontinental Title against anyone.

Cue Bron Breakker to interrupt, with Breakker saying Zayn knows why he is here. Breakker is coming for the title, which Zayn holds up, but cue Sheamus to interrupt. Sheamus has been chasing that title for years now, so maybe he should be in line for a title shot. Breakker isn’t having this and threatens Sheamus, who isn’t worried about being on a list. Zayn thinks they need to sort this out so he’s going to go get the match made. Either of those two would make a good challenge for Zayn, though I’m not sure they should be having Breakker lose to either of them.

Dragon Lee wants revenge on Carlito for costing him a Wrestlemania match.

We look at Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The new champs are happy but Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark come in to issue the challenge. Sure.

Dragon Lee vs. Carlito

The LWO and Judgment Day are here too. Lee kicks him to the floor to start and tries a dive, which is pulled out of the air. Carlito gets in a ram into the barricade but Lee snaps off a hurricanrana from the apron as we take a break. Back with Lee hitting a running knee but walking into a neckbreaker for two. Carlito takes him to the corner but gets caught with the top rope double stomp. Lee’s sitout powerbomb gets two…and here is Liv Morgan for a distraction. Zelina Vega goes after her and the big brawl is on, with JD McDonagh getting in a cheap shot on Lee. Carlito hits the Backstabber for the pin at 8:02.

Rating: C+. There were some nice spots in there and Lee can look good with just about anyone, but this feud feels like it has been going on for the better part of ever without much progress. I do like the idea of giving Carlito some wins here and there though, as he needs to be elevated a bit before a bigger loss down the line. Good enough match, but not an interesting story.

We look at CM Punk getting a referee shirt so he could cost Drew McIntyre the World Title at Clash At The Castle.

Chad Gable yells at the Alpha Academy, who leave him on their own. Gable promises to win Money In The Bank.

Here is Drew McIntyre for a chat. He says CM Punk a few times….and then quits. Adam Pearce pops up to say McIntyre can’t do this but McIntyre keeps walking as we take a break.

During the break, McIntyre told HHH that he quit too and then left. This has me interested, though seeing McIntyre use it as a way to sneak attack Punk in Chicago on Smackdown would make a lot of sense.

Kayden Carter/Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL

Carter and Chance take Kai down to start and an apron splash takes her down to the floor. Back in and Sane drops Carter for the Insane Elbow as Lyra Valkyria is here to support Carter and Chance. The distraction lets Carter get in a DDT and the After Party finishes for Chance at 2:29. Rather quick and to the point there, though it wasn’t exactly a smooth match.

Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest is set for MITB.

Iyo Sky tells the rest of Damage CTRL to fix things or she’ll fix it herself.

Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn is at ringside. Breakker powers him into the corner to start before they crash to the floor, with Breakker getting the better of things. Back in and Sheamus hits the Irish Curse into the Regal Roll before throwing Breakker outside. There’s the clothesline from the apron but Breakker sends him over the announcers’ table. A hard clothesline off the apron rocks Sheamus and we take a break.

Back with Breakker hitting a fireman’s carry gutbuster for two but Sheamus tells him to bring it. Sheamus’ swinging Rock Bottom gets two and he goes up, with Breakker getting a running start and….slipping on the ropes (looked like a running Frankensteiner). A quick White Noise gives Sheamus two and he cuts off the spear with a knee for the same. There are the ten forearms to the chest and the Brogue Kick is loaded up, only to have Ludwig Kaiser jump Sheamus for the DQ at 12:12.

Rating: B. This was what you would have expected and I like the ending, as it gives them a way out without Breakker taking a pin or setting him up for a loss against Zayn. Sheamus getting one more shot at the title works if that is the way they want to go as the match will be good, though Breakker as the unstoppable force running around is a good fit for him as well.

Post match Sheamus fights back on Kaiser but gets speared by Breakker. Kaiser is back up to go after Sheamus but Breakker runs around the ring (with an AWESOME overhead camera shot to show exactly what is going to happen) to spear Kaiser down. I wonder if a certain Austrian monster will be mad about that.

Dominik Mysterio finds Liv Morgan and wants his vest back. That’s cool with her, as long as she takes it off of her himself. She starts the unzipping and he helps, only for Damian Priest to come in and tell Dominik to get out. Priest says Dominik wants nothing to do with her but that’s not how Morgan sees it. These mind games are interesting and again, the reaction for Rhea Ripley returning to crush Morgan will be great.

Karrion Kross wanted to hurt Xavier Woods but instead he offers a challenge to either member of the New Day for next week, no seconds allowed.

New Day is interested, with Kofi Kingston accepting the match. Ignore him cutting Xavier Woods off twice in there.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio

Balor bails to the floor to start so the other two show respect before Jey grabs a headlock. Jey takes over but Balor pulls him to the floor for some rams into the apron. We take a break and come back with Jey and Balor slugging it out. Rey breaks it up with a top rope seated senton to Balor and a crucifix for two on Jey. Back up and Balor drops Rey but gets kicked in the head by Jey, who gets dropped with a Pele as we take a break.

We come back with Balor shoving Jey to the floor but getting 619ed in the ribs. The regular version of the 619 hits Balor, followed by a top rope hurricanrana to both Balor and Jey. Rey goes up but cue Judgment Day for a distraction, with Braun Strowman coming out to chase him off. Balor takes Rey down and hits the Coup de Grace but gets caught with the Superfly Splash to give Jey the pin at 16:44.

Rating: B-. This got time but as usual, having two breaks in the middle didn’t do it any favors. The thing that interests me the most here is Rey though, as I don’t think we quite appreciate how good he is. He’s pushing 50 and is still having quality matches with knees that are held together with duct tape and prayer. You can cut his career in half and still have a Hall Of Fame worthy resume. I know he’s good, but I don’t think enough people realize how much of an all time star he really is.

Post match Jey goes to celebrate in the crowd….and the lights go out, Fiend style. We get the door with light behind it ala Bray Wyatt’s return in 2022, which busts open, showing a woman (Nikki Cross) crawling towards a lantern. We see a large man in an evil rabbit mask (Erick Rowan) with a bunch of people knocked out next to him as he holds a mallet labeled HELP. Everyone in the Gorilla Position has been attacked as some men stand over them. Chad Gable is down and bloody (looking like he got shot in the head), with Uncle Howdy appearing.

All of the people come into the arena and the five of them pose together. Howdy says “WE’RE HERE” and blows out the lantern to end the show. It was certainly intense and they took over the end of the show, but it’s still firmly too early to know how they’re doing. Anyone can start off with a bang and then fizzle out (Retribution) but if they’re treated as a monster faction who has an impact, this could be something.

Results

Braun Strowman b. Chad Gable – Running powerslam

Iyo Sky b. Kiana James and Zelina Vega – Over The Moonsault to James

Carlito b. Dragon Lee – Backstabber

Katana Chance/Kayden Carter b. Damage CTRL – After Party to Kai

Sheamus b. Bron Breakker via DQ when Ludwig Kaiser interfered

Jey Uso b. Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio – Superfly Splash to Balor

