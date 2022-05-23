wrestling / News
Hana Kimura Memorial Show Results From Tokyo
The second annual memorial Hana Kimura Memorial Show, Bagus, was held this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan and aired on FITE TV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Hana’s mother Kyoko spoke to the crowd and wrestlers. KAIRI came out for guest commentary. There was a moment of silence.
* Kenoh def. Menso-re Oyaji
* Tag Team Battle Royal: Sendai Girls (Mika Iwata & Chihiro Hashimoto) def. Munenori Sawa & Fuminori Abe, Yuko Miyamoto & Yuki Miyazaki, Masahiro Takanashi & Cherry, Super Delfin & Miyuki Takase, King Shisar & HUB, Hanako Nakamori & Tsubasa Kuragaki, DASH Chisako & Hiroyo Matsumoto, Koji Kanemoto & Ryo Mizunami and Speed Of Sounds (Banana Senga & Tsutomu Oosugi)
* Jungle Kyona def. Kyoko Kimura
* Gauntlet Match: Aja Kong, Kaori Yoneyama, & Saori Anou def. Sakura Hirota (cosplaying as Hana Kimura)
* Rina def. Sakura Hirota
* Syuri def. Veny
* A tribute video was then aired for Hana.
TCS Forever❤️ #HanaBagus pic.twitter.com/BiOOhtIuJB
— Rylino (@FlyingVTrigger) May 23, 2022
BAGUS 🌸
Nice to see a lot of familiar faces. #HanaBagus pic.twitter.com/l0yNu3qpZT
— kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) May 23, 2022
he really DID THAT omg #HanaBagus pic.twitter.com/2nfBZ2jNkC
— ashley 🌸 (@visionembracer) May 23, 2022
HERE WE GO!! #HanaBagus pic.twitter.com/8gaduVUsoK
— Rylino (@FlyingVTrigger) May 23, 2022
Another beautiful memorial, everyone on the show tonight should be so proud 💜
I miss you so much, we love you angel 🌸
#HanaBagus pic.twitter.com/tIGZbwPSBi
— C 🌸 (@C1aranTT) May 23, 2022
