wrestling / News
Hana Kimura Memorial Show Set For Later This Month
Post Wrestling reports that there will be a memorial show for Hana Kimura on May 23, the third anniversary of her passing in 2020. The event, called PINX, was put together by her mother, Kyoko Kimura. It happens at Korakuen Hall. The lineup includes:
* Battle Royal: Banana Senga, Tsutomu Ohsugi, Fuminori Abe, Mensore Oyaji, Super Delphin, Hanako Nakamori (PURE-J) Chihiro Hashimoto (SenJo), TBD
* Saori Anou vs. Miyuki Takase
* Mika Iwata & Mio Momono (MARVELOUS) vs. Aja Kong & X
* ASUKA (VENY), Natsupoi & Syuri vs. Kaori Yoneyama, Rina & Konami
* Strongest ANIKI 4-Way Tag: Masao Hanabatake & Shotaro Ashino vs. Ryo Mizunami & Sonoko Kato (OZ Academy) vs. Yuko Miyamoto & Ram Kaicho (Triple 6) vs. Koji Kanemoto & X
* Kyusei Hana Kimura (Sakura Hirota) vs. X
お待たせしました✨
全対戦カード発表！
記者会見！！！
みてみてみてみてみて！
🌸🙏https://t.co/Bl4J2UtEOG pic.twitter.com/Gw5bOk3VHc
— 木村花メモリアルマッチ『pinx!』 (@HanaKimurapinx) April 17, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Joey Janela On CM Punk Visiting Impact, Says He Can’t Show Up in GCW Until He Sees Rocky Films
- Note On Why Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Included In WWE Draft and Other Notable Omissions
- Former WWE Writer Details Booking Brock Lesnar To Squash Kofi Kingston