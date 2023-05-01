Hana Kimura Memorial Show Set For Later This Month

Post Wrestling reports that there will be a memorial show for Hana Kimura on May 23, the third anniversary of her passing in 2020. The event, called PINX, was put together by her mother, Kyoko Kimura. It happens at Korakuen Hall. The lineup includes:

* Battle Royal: Banana Senga, Tsutomu Ohsugi, Fuminori Abe, Mensore Oyaji, Super Delphin, Hanako Nakamori (PURE-J) Chihiro Hashimoto (SenJo), TBD

* Saori Anou vs. Miyuki Takase

* Mika Iwata & Mio Momono (MARVELOUS) vs. Aja Kong & X

* ASUKA (VENY), Natsupoi & Syuri vs. Kaori Yoneyama, Rina & Konami

* Strongest ANIKI 4-Way Tag: Masao Hanabatake & Shotaro Ashino vs. Ryo Mizunami & Sonoko Kato (OZ Academy) vs. Yuko Miyamoto & Ram Kaicho (Triple 6) vs. Koji Kanemoto & X

* Kyusei Hana Kimura (Sakura Hirota) vs. X