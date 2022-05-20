wrestling / News
Hana Kimura Micro Brawler Announced To Benefit Suicide Prevention
Pro Wrestling Tees is releasing a Hana Kimura Micro Brawler, with the profits set to support suicide prevention. The company announced on Friday that the figures will go on sale starting Monday and be available for a week. The profits will be donated to RememberHana.com, which seeks to help provide education and activism regarding social network sites and suicide prevention.
You can see the details below:
STARTING MONDAY, MAY 23, 1PM ET FOR 1 WEEK ONLY!
Hana Kimura Micro Brawler® Pre-Orderhttps://t.co/FhcfxY9Whc
This Limited Edition Micro Brawler Will Be Available For Pre-Order To Honor Hana & Raise Money For Suicide Prevention.
Profits To Be Donated To: https://t.co/ZKV9BC8InA pic.twitter.com/DMMr4hcSsz
— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) May 20, 2022
