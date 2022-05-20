wrestling / News

Hana Kimura Micro Brawler Announced To Benefit Suicide Prevention

May 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hana Kimura Image Credit: STARDOM

Pro Wrestling Tees is releasing a Hana Kimura Micro Brawler, with the profits set to support suicide prevention. The company announced on Friday that the figures will go on sale starting Monday and be available for a week. The profits will be donated to RememberHana.com, which seeks to help provide education and activism regarding social network sites and suicide prevention.

You can see the details below:

