Hangman Page On His Favorite Bryan Danielson Matches, How Wrestling Has Helped Him Social Anxiety

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Hangman Page discussed how wrestling has helped him with his social anxiety, his favorite Bryan Danielson matches, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Hangman Page on how wrestling has helped him with his social anxiety: “Middle school or high school age, I had super, super bad social anxiety, like diagnosed medication social anxiety. I can remember one time sitting at my desk in the middle of taking a test, my whole body turned flush red. I was just sweating. Then I would become aware of, ‘This is happening to my body.’ So then it gets 10 times worse. My eyes start watering and stuff just sitting at my desk. I had terrible anxiety when I was high school age. I think wrestling helped me get out of that to an extent because, not that I had low self-worth or anything like that, but wrestling was always my passion and where I felt comfortable and what I liked to do. Once I was able to do that and see some success in it, being surrounded by 20 people, 200 people, 2,000 or 20,000 people, as that grew, I got more comfortable with that and with myself. Wrestling helped me a lot.”

On his favorite Bryan Danielson matches: “Any of his matches with Nigel from Ring of Honor. I also like watching that because I feel like of all of his rivals, I probably wrestle the most like Nigel in at least comparing. So I liked to see how he approached the match since we have similar offenses and things like that.”

On the future of Ring of Honor: “I hope that it’s not the true Final Battle. The name of the company is something I started following even before I started wrestling. And not even for all the people who have jobs right now there, but for all wrestlers and wrestling fans. This works so much better when there are more places to work. I hope that whatever is going on with them, I hope they are able to bounce back, in whatever form they can, as soon as they can.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.