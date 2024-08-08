wrestling / News
Hangman Page, Jeff Jarrett, Mariah May & Toni Storm Brawl In Post-AEW Dynamite Video
A double fight broke out after AEW Dynamite in a video shared by the company. As you can see in the below video, Hangman Page got into a fight with Jeff Jarrett after the show during an interview Jarrett was during with Renee Paquette. The situation got more chaotic as Toni Storm and Mariah May showed up midway through and joined in.
Tony Khan commented on the fight before the video was released, noting:
“In addition to Hangman and Jeff, it also involved Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner @MariahMayx and her former mentor and @wembleystadium opponent AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm. It was right by my chair as we wrapped up #AEWDynamite.”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 8, 2024
While @ReneePaquette was getting comments from @RealJeffJarrett following his Anything Goes match against @bryandanielson on #AEWDynamite, there was an incident involving Jarrett, #HangmanPage, @MariahMayx and #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/aoGKXMGU9O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 8, 2024
