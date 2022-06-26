Hangman Page on Realizing the Gravity of Injuries in Wrestling, the Current In-Ring Style

– Speaking to Nick Hausman WrestlingInc.com ahead of tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, former AEW World Champion Hangman Page discussed the injuries the AEW roster is currently dealing with. Below are some highlights.

Hangman on how scary injuries can be in wrestling: “I’ve now been around and known people who’ve had to quit, or retire, or who had just grueling injuries, or things they’ll carry with them forever. It’s fun to watch, but in some ways, it’s becoming less fun to watch too. I guess I am just kind of realizing the gravity of that kind of stuff.”

Hangman Page on wrestling injuries and if the style now is more dangerous and physical: “It’s maybe a more physical style than wrestling has been for the past couple of decades, but you’ve got to take into consideration, it’s not the ’70s or ’80s, we are not all gassed up and tearing our bodies apart in that way. We are not all dealing with substance abuse stuff, so we are generally, across the board, healthier.”

On having more time to heal now than earlier in his career: “My body has way more time to heal right now than it ever has before. So you take all that into consideration and like, when you wrestle once every two, or three, or four, or eight weeks, or whatever the hell it is, you kind of want to go all out. I’ll never knock anybody for that.”

At today’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, Hangman Page will be competing in a Fatal 4-Way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Adam Cole. Forbidden Door is being held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The event will be broadcast live tonight on pay-per-view.