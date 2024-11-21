– In a social media exchange on the Bluesky app, AEW star and former AEW World Champion Hangman Page responded to a thread suggesting he run for office. Hangman doesn’t seem particularly enthusiastic about the idea. After he was tagged, Hangman Page wrote, “Shut up GOD. I’m a f**in’ mess, I thought you of all people would know this.” You can view that exchange below:

