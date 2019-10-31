wrestling / News
Hangman Page vs. PAC Added to AEW Full Gear
October 30, 2019 | Posted by
– PAC will face off with Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear next month. Page announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that he will be facing PAC at the November 9th show, which will take place in Baltimore and air live on PPV.
We’ll have a full, updated card for the event after the show. Highlights from the segment are below:
Cowboy Sh*t#AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/eNQKTlTzeW
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 31, 2019
.@theAdamPage has a message for @BASTARDPAC come #AEWFullGear on Saturday, Nov 9th – Get your tickets here https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ pic.twitter.com/xkzgt75ygV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 31, 2019
