Hangman Page vs. PAC Added to AEW Full Gear

October 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– PAC will face off with Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear next month. Page announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that he will be facing PAC at the November 9th show, which will take place in Baltimore and air live on PPV.

