UPDATED: More Details on Hania’s Impact Wrestling Departure

UPDATE: More details have surfaced regarding Hania’s departure from Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that she was not fired, but instead told Impact that she was done after being booked to lose to Su Yung. A report from WON this week said Hania was booked to lose in ninety seconds to Yung and was fired after she refused.

The decision from Hania took people in the company aback. One source told the outlet, “Who’s going to remember who lost that match a year from now or even a month from now?”

As noted below, Hania says that her departure was “a mutual decision, and there is absolutely no bad blood or hard feelings on either side. I’m thankful, had a good time even met some cool people.”

ORIGINAL: Hania has issued a statement on her departure from Impact Wrestling. The now-former Impact roster member left the company earlier this week, with a report from The WON saying she was fired for refusing to do a ninety-second job to Su Yung.

Hania’s statement denies she was fired, calling her departure a “mutual decision” and saying there is no bad blood between the two sides. You can see her post below: