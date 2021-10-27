wrestling / News

Happy Corbin Releases New Clip for Upcoming WWE Digital Series Featuring The Boogeyman

October 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Happy Baron Corbin

– Happy Corbin released a new clip from his upcoming WWE Digital series Happy Corbin’s Haunted Scaries, which premieres later this week on Peacock and WWE’s digital channels. The new clip features Corbin, Riddick Moss, and Kayla Braxton visiting a haunted house. There’s also a guest appearance from The Boogeyman.

As previously reported, The Boogeyman recently visited WWE to film some material in time for Halloween. You can check out the new clip and comments from Corbin, Boogeyman, and Moss on the show below:

