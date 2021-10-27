wrestling / News
Happy Corbin Releases New Clip for Upcoming WWE Digital Series Featuring The Boogeyman
– Happy Corbin released a new clip from his upcoming WWE Digital series Happy Corbin’s Haunted Scaries, which premieres later this week on Peacock and WWE’s digital channels. The new clip features Corbin, Riddick Moss, and Kayla Braxton visiting a haunted house. There’s also a guest appearance from The Boogeyman.
As previously reported, The Boogeyman recently visited WWE to film some material in time for Halloween. You can check out the new clip and comments from Corbin, Boogeyman, and Moss on the show below:
We've got an exclusive look at HAPPY CORBIN'S HAUNTED SCARIES arriving this week on @WWE Digital Platforms!@BaronCorbinWWE@riddickMoss @KaylaBraxtonWWE @realboogey pic.twitter.com/umCnHZ23jy
— WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2021
He’s coming to get you! @realboogey
Madcap looks nervous! pic.twitter.com/ZFVuThhtD5
— mayor of jackpot city (@BaronCorbinWWE) October 27, 2021
It’ was great with you brother,hopefully we conjure up some spirits together 👀the other side 🙏🏽CMIN2GETCHA 🔥
— BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) October 27, 2021
Damn Madcap is entertaining as hell
— Madcap Moss (@riddickMoss) October 27, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Biggest Misconception Of Why WCW Failed, AEW vs. WWE Television Presentation
- Note On Backstage Reaction To WWE Splitting Up Tag Teams In WWE Draft
- Tony Khan Was Pitched WWE Backstage Format For AEW Rampage, Explains Why He Turned It Down
- Backstage Rumor on Why MSK Is Getting Booed in WWE NXT