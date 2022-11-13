wrestling / News

Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3

November 13, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Tyrus GFW Xplosion Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.

You can see a few highlights from the evening below.

