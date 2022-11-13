wrestling / News
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Championship At NWA Hard Times 3
Tonight’s NWA Hard Times 3 event saw the victory in the headliner match end in Tyrus’ hands. With Trevor Murdoch defending his title against both Tyrus and Matt Cardona, the evening ended with Tyrus winning his first World Championship. The wrestler has previously performed as Brodus Clay for WWE and under his current name for Impact Wrestling.
You can see a few highlights from the evening below.
Tyrus is the NEW NWA World Heavyweight Champion pic.twitter.com/iZRiWiwW19
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 13, 2022
Idolmania Sports Management in conjunction w/ Church’s Money Enterprises is riding high after #HardTimes3 🔥
World Champ – @PlanetTyrus
National Champ – @NWA_Cyon
TV Champ – @ClearLikeWater1
What’s next for @Jeez215, @AUSTINIDOLLIVE & @MarsheRockett ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/gi9urxZfKs
— NWA (@nwa) November 13, 2022
