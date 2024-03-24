Harley Cameron On How She Was Brought Into AEW, Being Part Of QTV

Harley Cameron officially debuted as an AEW roster member as part of the QTV stable, and she spoke about coming on board recently. Cameron spoke on AEW Unrestricted about being brought into the company and more, and yo can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

officially signed with AEW in April 2023, after originally making her debut within QT Marshall’s QTV stable, but is currently one half of The Outcasts faction with Saraya. On “AEW Unrestricted,” Cameron recalled how her deal with the promotion came about. According to Cameron, her journey with AEW and within wrestling came together really quickly.

On bring brought into the company: “Realistically, in the grand scheme of things, I’ve just been very lucky. I know that I got things a lot quicker than most, especially with the amount of time that I’ve been in the business… I got a call one day to do Dark and getting an entrance and then going over. I was thinking to myself ‘This isn’t usually what the extras do.'”

On being part of the QTV stable: “Ironically it was perfectly suited for me because the first thing I ever studied was journalism… But it just fit perfectly with what I naturally enjoyed doing. We had so much fun every week, like, we were just laughing every week. It was a great start for me.”