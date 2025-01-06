Harley Cameron Confirms Split From Xyon Quinn

Harley Cameron has confirmed that she and former WWE star Xyon Quinn have separated. Cameron revealed the news during a virtual signing with Highspots, noting that the two have amicably split.

“My ex-husband… My ex-partner,” Cameron said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s okay, it’s okay. Wish him well, nothing bad to say, but yes, that is a closed chapter of my life.”

Cameron did not mention when the two separated. The couple got engaged in August of 2018. Quinn was with WWE from May of 2018 until he was released in April of last year.