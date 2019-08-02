Various News: Harley Race’s Death Gets Mainstream Coverage, Championship Wrestling from Florida Documentary Available, Jim Smallman Leaving Progress,

– As noted yesterday, Harley Race has passed away at the age of 76. The story has been picked up by major mainstream news outlets like CNN, The New York Post, New York Daily News, The Washington Post, ESPN and The Wrap. It’s obviously getting a lot of coverage in his home state of Missouri as well.

– Michael Elliott’s documentary Championship Wrestling From Florida: The Story of Wrestling In The Sunshine State, is now available on the Highspots Wrestling Network.

– Ring announcer Jim Smallman has announced that he is leaving PROGRESS Wrestling and will depart after their Chapter 100 event. He has been with the promotion since 2011 and has also worked behind-the-scenes. PWInsider reports that the rumor is that he’ll be going to WWE for their NXT UK brand, but this hasn’t been confirmed. He wrote on Twitter: