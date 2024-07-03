Hayabusa’s Brother Reacts To Will Ospreay Tribute at AEW Forbidden Door

This past Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay paid tribute to Hayabusa by wearing his mask on the way to the ring. In a digital exclusive, Ospreay spoke about getting the blessing of his daughter.

He said: “Back in 2022, I took out the daughter of Hayabusa and I asked for her blessing to adorn a very famous Hayabusa mask. I don’t know what their relationship was, I don’t know if she was a bit sad about the wrestling community, maybe? But I just wanted to make sure that I got the blessing for it. I took her out, and she gave me the blessing. The family all wrote in, they said that they’re so happy for me to adorn the mask. So I did it in Japan. It’s only right that I do it at Forbidden Door, with the crossover event. This is about celebrating wrestling culture, right? Well, this is the culture that got me into professional wrestling. So I can’t be happier. I hope I do ‘em proud.”

He also wrote on Twitter: “I cannot tell you enough how grateful I am to you & your families kindness for allowing me to share the love I have for your father’s contributions towards wrestling to an audience that would show their love and respect back. Thank you so much for such a special moment.”

Later on, AEW Japan shared a letter from Hayabusa’s brother, who also commented on the tribute.

He wrote: “Hello, This is Takanori Ezaki, a younger brother of Hayabusa. I heard that Will Osprey would like to use Hayabusa’s costume and entrance theme for Forbidden Door. We, the family of Hayabusa, felt very proud. It’s been more than 20 years since he was injured in 2001. Many people still sent him their respects over seas. We greatly appreciate it. I wish the AEW wrestlers safety. Please keep showing us good fights, and be careful not to get injured. I also wish that both Forbidden Door and AEW will be successful.”

Thank you🥹♡

I am soo grateful. https://t.co/PHnDT1ifbo — えざき あやね (@Aynnnnn1910) July 3, 2024

I cannot tell you enough how grateful I am to you & your families kindness for allowing me to share the love I have for your father’s contributions towards wrestling to an audience that would show their love and respect back. Thank you so much for such a special moment https://t.co/HDGgk1ZE3Y — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) July 3, 2024