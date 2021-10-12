wrestling / News

Various News: Headlocked Launching Kickstarter Tonight, Gallery From Crusherfest, Lio Rush on Oral Sessions

October 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Headlocked Comic

– Headlocked’s latest Kickstarter is set to launch tonight for their Tales From The Road Volume 2. The short story anthology is set in the Headlocked universe and will feature stories from AJ Styles, Rob Van Dam, Thunder Rosa, Matt Cardona & Brian Myers, Pentagon, Danhausen and more.

You can back the project here once the Kickstarter goes live at around 8 PM ET.

– As previously reported, the 2021 Crusherfest honoring the late Reggie Lisowski took place the past weekend. The Milwaukee Record has a photo gallery from the event that you can see here.

– Lio Rush was a guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions. You can listen to the episode below. It is described as follows:

“He is one of the most controversial professional wrestlers of the last 10 years and also the most talented: Lio Rush! The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and current AEW signee relives the ups and downs of a truly roller-coaster career, from suddenly retiring (and then suddenly un-retiring), to his dream of becoming the first true rap-and-wrestling crossover superstar. Plus, find out how he first got paired with Bobby Lashley, who took him under their wing in WWE and how things are going between him and Mark Henry these days.”

