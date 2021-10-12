Various News: Headlocked Launching Kickstarter Tonight, Gallery From Crusherfest, Lio Rush on Oral Sessions

– Headlocked’s latest Kickstarter is set to launch tonight for their Tales From The Road Volume 2. The short story anthology is set in the Headlocked universe and will feature stories from AJ Styles, Rob Van Dam, Thunder Rosa, Matt Cardona & Brian Myers, Pentagon, Danhausen and more.

You can back the project here once the Kickstarter goes live at around 8 PM ET.

This edition of Tales has a star-studded lineup featuring stories co-created by AJ Styles, John Morrison, Thunder Rosa, Pentagon, Cardona & Myers, Cryme Time, Kazarian, & Jeff Cobb… pic.twitter.com/YX30K8PJpC — Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) October 12, 2021

– As previously reported, the 2021 Crusherfest honoring the late Reggie Lisowski took place the past weekend. The Milwaukee Record has a photo gallery from the event that you can see here.

– Lio Rush was a guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions. You can listen to the episode below. It is described as follows: