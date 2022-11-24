Hearing Held in G-Raver’s Drug & DUI Case, Arraignment Set For January

The preliminary hearing was held on drug and DUI charges against indie star Brandon “G-Raver” Graver this week. PWInsider reports that Graver appeared in front of the Central Court for Huntingdon County in Pennsylvania and his criminal case on a number of DUI and drug-related charges was transferred to The Court of Common Pleas. Graver was given a public defender and will be arraigned on January 5th at 9 AM ET.

As previously reported, Graver was arrested last Thursday after being found with another man ‘slouched over’ in a car. He had said he had snorted 10 bags of heroin and a search of the car yielded over 25 grams of possible meth, marijuana, other heroin packets, shrooms, Alprazolam along with paraphernalia and $181.

Graver and the other man face charges of felony manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, along with other misdemeanor charges. Graver is still in jail as he has been unable to post his $75,000 bail, and will remain there at least through his arraignment if he is unable to eventually make bail.