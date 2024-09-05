Hearing In Kimber Lee DUI Case Delayed To October

A pre-trial hearing in Kimber Lee’s DUI case was delayed again, this time to October. As reported previously, Lee had a hearing set for yesterday before Highlands County Court in Florida. PWInsider reports that the hearing was continued to October 19th. According to court records, this was the final allowed continuance. Lee previously filed filed to waive her right to a speedy trial in the proceedings.

Lee was arrested after, according to a police report, an officer saw her in her car facing the wrong direction stopped on a roadway. The officer made a traffic stop and the car began moving, nearly colliding with the guardrail and then stopping in a parking lot of a shopping center. Lee was driving and allegedly slurring her words, with the officer noting that she kept “forgetting why [she had been stopped] and asked me several times when (sic) I was messing with her.” She allegedly tried to leave leave the area multiple times to retrieve her laundry from a laundromat and when the officer tried to place her in handcuffs, she struck him in the chest to stop him which led to her being arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer. Lee continued to resist and, per the report, kicked the officer in their chest and face, busting their lip.”

Lee had a blood alcohol level of 0.14; the legal limit in Florida is a 0.08. When asked to give a second sample, she allegedly failed to comply and failed to “give a sample on purpose.” She entered a not guilty plea to all charges on July 7th, 2023.