Heath’s Impact Wrestling Contract Expires, Now a Free Agent

Heath has reportedly become a free agent after his Impact Wrestling contract expired. Fightful Select reports that Heath Miller is now accepting booking for independent events following the expiration of his contract.

Heath joined Impact in July of 2020 following his release from WWE in April of that year. During his run in Impact he had a Tag Team Championship run with Rhino that ran from October to December of last year. He was out of action for nearly a year following an injury sustained at Bound For Glory 2020, where he “won” an Impact Wrestling contract during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. He was out of action until September 30th, 2021. He had time added to his contract due to the injury period.