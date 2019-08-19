wrestling / News
Hellboy Set to Make Wrestling Debut at AJPW Show
– Hellboy ended up in a lucha libre ring in his latest film, and now he’s heading to Japan for a wrestling match with AJPW. The Japanese Twitter account for the latest Hellboy film took to Twitter to announce that the character will compete for AJPW on September 3rd in a match alongside Jake Lee and Koji Iwamoto against Takao Omori, Black Menso~Re and Hokuto Omori. You can see posts below of the character training in the ring.
The appearance is to co-promote the film’s release in Japan on September 27th. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet it will be a one-shot deal, with AJPW stating, “Sadly, Hellboy will not be becoming a full time member of the roster anytime soon due to prior commitments.”
Hellboy bombed in the US, bringing in just $21.9 million against a $50 million budget plus marketing. It has made an additional $22.8 million overseas, meaning that every bit it can bring in through other territories is needed.
#ボトルキャップチャレンジ
今更だがやってみたぜ👊その①
⚠️点滅注意#ajpw #ヘルボーイ君
映画『#ヘルボーイ』9/27公開🔥https://t.co/QNcBIoERXS pic.twitter.com/vS5yuQuSCA
— 映画『ヘルボーイ』 (@HellboyMovieJP) August 19, 2019
#ボトルキャップチャレンジ
やってみた👊その②
⚠️点滅注意#ajpw #ヘルボーイ君
映画『#ヘルボーイ』9/27公開🔥https://t.co/QNcBIoERXS pic.twitter.com/Njc2Lydja6
— 映画『ヘルボーイ』 (@HellboyMovieJP) August 19, 2019
#ボトルキャップチャレンジ
やってみた👊その③
⚠️点滅注意#ajpw #ヘルボーイ君
映画『#ヘルボーイ』9/27公開🔥https://t.co/QNcBIoERXS pic.twitter.com/gJTHmfS4Cm
— 映画『ヘルボーイ』 (@HellboyMovieJP) August 19, 2019
