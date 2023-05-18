Henry Cejudo Says He Was In Talks With WWE Before UFC, Talks Potentially Working With WWE Or AEW

UFC star Henry Cejudo says he’s open to a one-off appearance with WWE or AEW and recently talked about how he was in talks with WWE years back. Cejudo was a guest on Chamatkar Sandhu’s Smack Talk With Sandhu, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful:

On if he would be interested in joining WWE or AEW: “Probably not now. Even in the beginning, before I signed with UFC, we were in talks with WWE. I was going to be The Atomic Flea. I had thought about signing, I had talked to Jerry Brisco at that time. They were going to fly me out to Orlando and do that whole trial stuff. It did intrigue me, but at the same time, I knew that if I’m going to use my body, I might as well fight and do the real stuff. Not saying that the WWE isn’t real, it’s 100% real, but I’m talking competitively. I never wanted to travel like crazy. I didn’t want to get thrown like Rey Mysterio. I didn’t want my body to break.”

On potentially doing something with them down the line: “If I was to do the WWE or AEW, I would like to do a one-off. I don’t see myself doing that stuff for a very long time even though I do believe I could be really good at it. I worked out with Chavo Guerrero. He’s given me lessons. He’s like, ‘Bro, you’re a natural.’ I grew up watching it, did amateur wrestling, and I fought. I understand the acting portion. There are things that come natural to me. Something like the WWE or AEW would be one of them.”

On potentially doing a special appearance at WrestleMania or SummerSlam: “Of course, 100%. Now, with the family, that’s number one. Money talks. If they want to do something like that, I’m open for anything.”