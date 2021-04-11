Highlights From Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison at Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

Bad Bunny had a very successful wrestling debut at Wrestlemania tonight, as he and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny showed a lot of ability through the match, hitting dives and arm drags. He even busted out a Canadian Destroyer on John Morrison at one point. In the end, the two hit a double-team move on the Miz and Bunny scored the pinfall. You can follow along with our live coverage here.