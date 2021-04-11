wrestling / News
Highlights From Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison at Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)
Bad Bunny had a very successful wrestling debut at Wrestlemania tonight, as he and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny showed a lot of ability through the match, hitting dives and arm drags. He even busted out a Canadian Destroyer on John Morrison at one point. In the end, the two hit a double-team move on the Miz and Bunny scored the pinfall. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
What in the world… ??? 🐰#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/I5DWwVoP90
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
🎵 HEY HEY! HOP HOP! 🎵#WrestleMania @mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/LpXSQKZKY1
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
.@sanbenito is HERE!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fmsPX42C5Z
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌#WrestleMania @sanbenito pic.twitter.com/gPG8rep1Ii
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
GO AHEAD, BAD BUNNY!!!#WrestleMania @sanbenito @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/ZmFUcqgHO7
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
😱😱😱@sanbenito almost had him! #WrestleMania @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/fOchZFCwQp
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
.@sanbenito DESPERATELY needs a tag.#WrestleMania @mikethemiz @TheRealMorrison @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/4uInaa7FQw
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
Wooowwwwwww. Right in @BookerT5x's face! 😳#WrestleMania @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/4GIPa2DMbK
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
🏹🏹🏹#WrestleMania @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/VoLDpbe3NK
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
FALCON ARROWS IN STEREO!!! ARE YOU SEEING THIS!??!#WrestleMania @sanbenito @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/80hcBaaMRo
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
The duo of @sanbenito & @ArcherOfInfamy is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 against @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison!
Stream #WrestleMania on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/Wp5S57WLnr pic.twitter.com/iUbXF3sOWK
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
BUNNY DESTROYER!! 😱😱😱#WrestleMania @sanbenito pic.twitter.com/Ot1EE2tSuO
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
WHAT. A. MATCH!@sanbenito & @ArcherOfInfamy are victorious at #WrestleMania! 🐰🏹 pic.twitter.com/OsHxOO4hco
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Edge On Rejecting Idea To End The Undertaker’s Streak At WrestleMania 24, Flaming Table Spot In WrestleMania 22 Match With Mick Foley
- Triple H Reveals How He Wants To Retire As In-Ring Performer, Which WWE Stars He’d Want To Wrestle
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37