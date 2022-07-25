wrestling / News
Highlights From Last Week’s Impact Wrestling
July 25, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has released the highlight videos from last week’s episode, including the Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin main event and more. You can see the highlights below and check out our own Andrew Cazer’s full review of the episode here.
