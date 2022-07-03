Highlights of Men’s Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank (Pics, Clips)

Theory is the new Mr. Money in the Bank after winning the Men’s ladder match, which he wasn’t originally booked for. The match was originally at seven, before Adam Pearce came out to add Theory at the last minute. Theory managed to defeat Drew Mcintyre, Sheamus, Omos, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Riddle and Madcap Moss to grab the briefcase. Theory lost the United States title earlier in the night to Bobby Lashley.

He now has a guaranteed shot at the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship for up to one year. The current champion is Roman Reigns, who will defend against Brock Lesnar at Summerslam.