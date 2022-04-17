wrestling / News

Highlights of Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose From AEW Battle of the Belts (Pics, Video)

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Battle of the Belts II Thunder Rosa Image Credit: AEW

Thunder Rosa is still the AEW Women’s World Champion after AEW Battle of the Belts, retaining the title against Nyla Rose. The match went back and forth and Rose almost won on multiple occasions, but La Mera Mera got a hurricanrana and a rollup to get the win.

Thunder Rosa originally won the title at AEW St. Patrick’s Day Slam on March 16, 2022. She has been champion for 31 days.

You can find our report for the Battle of the Belts II special here.

