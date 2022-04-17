wrestling / News
Highlights of Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose From AEW Battle of the Belts (Pics, Video)
Thunder Rosa is still the AEW Women’s World Champion after AEW Battle of the Belts, retaining the title against Nyla Rose. The match went back and forth and Rose almost won on multiple occasions, but La Mera Mera got a hurricanrana and a rollup to get the win.
Thunder Rosa originally won the title at AEW St. Patrick’s Day Slam on March 16, 2022. She has been champion for 31 days.
You can find our report for the Battle of the Belts II special here.
The former #AEW Women's World Champion the #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast is here and ready for this championship match! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/RM0V1BTV0U
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
It's the #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 making her way to the ring here at #AEWBOTB2! Tune in to @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/YPvflUMv9Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Huge bulldog by champion @thunderrosa22 to the #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/9CYLQStJml
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Dropkick off the top by @thunderrosa22! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/4qWWdG6iPq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Powerbomb on to the hardest part of the ring by the #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast here at #AEWBOTB2! Watch @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/t98t3HaCtm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Brutal shoulder-breaker by @NylaRoseBeast! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/J78B2FByp0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
STUNNER by the champion @thunderrosa22! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/zw9DHpbcHY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Champion @thunderrosa22 risking it all tonight at #AEWBOTB2! Watch @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/ORaSZPaDlE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Code RED by @ThunderRosa22 and she was inches from retaining her title here at #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/FQsdOui0Ua
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
The champ @thunderrosa22 perseveres through the onslaught by @NylaRoseBeast! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/NFEasZatn7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
#AndStill!!! @thunderrosa22 is still your #AEW Women's World Champion after an incredibly physical match against the #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast here at #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/2DWwYBxano
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
