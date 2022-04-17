Highlights of Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose From AEW Battle of the Belts (Pics, Video)

Thunder Rosa is still the AEW Women’s World Champion after AEW Battle of the Belts, retaining the title against Nyla Rose. The match went back and forth and Rose almost won on multiple occasions, but La Mera Mera got a hurricanrana and a rollup to get the win.

Thunder Rosa originally won the title at AEW St. Patrick’s Day Slam on March 16, 2022. She has been champion for 31 days.

You can find our report for the Battle of the Belts II special here.

It's the #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa22 making her way to the ring here at #AEWBOTB2! Tune in to @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/YPvflUMv9Q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022

Powerbomb on to the hardest part of the ring by the #NativeBeast @NylaRoseBeast here at #AEWBOTB2! Watch @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/t98t3HaCtm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022