Highspots Wrestling Network Adds SHIMMER Volumes 10 & 11

– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including SHIMMER Volumes 10 & 11 and also Before They Were Stars Vol. 1: The Shooting Stars:

SHIMMER Volume 10

Nikki Roxx continues her ascension to the top of the card as she takes on SHIMMER’s ace Sara Del Rey to headline SHIMMER Volume 10! Plus Daizee Haze faces her biggest challenge ever in the form of Amazing Kong!

Berwyn, IL – 4.07.07

Sara Del Rey vs. Nikki Roxx

Daizee Haze vs. Amazing Kong

Cheerleader Melissa vs. Lacey

Eden Black vs. Tiana Ringer

MsChif vs. Amber O’Neal

Serena Deeb vs. Lexie Fyfe

Allison Danger vs. Cindy Rogers

Josie vs. Alexa Thatcher vs. Rain vs. Malia Hosaka

Ariel vs. Portia Perez

SHIMMER Volume 11

SHIMMER Volume 11 is Night One of the SHIMMER Championship Tournament, which includes the first two rounds of the 16 woman tournament to crown the inaugural SHIMMER Champion! “Dark Angel” Sarah Stock makes her SHIMMER debut as part of the festivities.

Berwyn, IL – 6.01.07

Nikki Roxx vs. Lacey

MsChif vs. Sarah Stock

Sara Del Rey vs. Alicia

Daizee Haze vs. Malia Hosaka

Nikki Roxx vs. Rain

Eden Black vs. Lacey

Cheerleader Melissa vs. Sarah Stock

MsChif vs. Lexie Fyfe

Ariel vs. Alicia

Sara Del Rey vs. Cindy Rogers

Daizee Haze vs. Portia Perez

Allison Danger vs. Malia Hosaka

Before They Were Stars Vol.1: The Shooting Stars

A look back at some of the biggest names in wrestling before they were stars

Dustin Rhodes vs Gary Young (bullrope match)

‘The Handsome Stranger’ Buff Bagwell vs. Steven Dane

‘Lightning Kid’ Sean Waltman vs. Chaz

‘Soul Taker’ Charles Wright (WWE’s ‘Godfather’) vs. The Avenger

Mark Callous (WWE’s ‘Undertaker’) vs. Bill Dundee

Konnan & Assad (WWE’s ‘MVP’) vs. Victor the Bodyguard & Anarchy

The Samoan Swat Team; Fatu (WWE’s ‘Rikishi’) & Samu vs. The Missing Link & Jason Sterling