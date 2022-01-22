wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds SHIMMER Volumes 10 & 11
– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including SHIMMER Volumes 10 & 11 and also Before They Were Stars Vol. 1: The Shooting Stars:
SHIMMER Volume 10
Nikki Roxx continues her ascension to the top of the card as she takes on SHIMMER’s ace Sara Del Rey to headline SHIMMER Volume 10! Plus Daizee Haze faces her biggest challenge ever in the form of Amazing Kong!
Berwyn, IL – 4.07.07
Sara Del Rey vs. Nikki Roxx
Daizee Haze vs. Amazing Kong
Cheerleader Melissa vs. Lacey
Eden Black vs. Tiana Ringer
MsChif vs. Amber O’Neal
Serena Deeb vs. Lexie Fyfe
Allison Danger vs. Cindy Rogers
Josie vs. Alexa Thatcher vs. Rain vs. Malia Hosaka
Ariel vs. Portia Perez
SHIMMER Volume 11
SHIMMER Volume 11 is Night One of the SHIMMER Championship Tournament, which includes the first two rounds of the 16 woman tournament to crown the inaugural SHIMMER Champion! “Dark Angel” Sarah Stock makes her SHIMMER debut as part of the festivities.
Berwyn, IL – 6.01.07
Nikki Roxx vs. Lacey
MsChif vs. Sarah Stock
Sara Del Rey vs. Alicia
Daizee Haze vs. Malia Hosaka
Nikki Roxx vs. Rain
Eden Black vs. Lacey
Cheerleader Melissa vs. Sarah Stock
MsChif vs. Lexie Fyfe
Ariel vs. Alicia
Sara Del Rey vs. Cindy Rogers
Daizee Haze vs. Portia Perez
Allison Danger vs. Malia Hosaka
Before They Were Stars Vol.1: The Shooting Stars
A look back at some of the biggest names in wrestling before they were stars
Dustin Rhodes vs Gary Young (bullrope match)
‘The Handsome Stranger’ Buff Bagwell vs. Steven Dane
‘Lightning Kid’ Sean Waltman vs. Chaz
‘Soul Taker’ Charles Wright (WWE’s ‘Godfather’) vs. The Avenger
Mark Callous (WWE’s ‘Undertaker’) vs. Bill Dundee
Konnan & Assad (WWE’s ‘MVP’) vs. Victor the Bodyguard & Anarchy
The Samoan Swat Team; Fatu (WWE’s ‘Rikishi’) & Samu vs. The Missing Link & Jason Sterling