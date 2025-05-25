wrestling / News
Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable Added to WWE Worlds Collide
May 24, 2025 | Posted by
A match between El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable was announced for WWE Worlds Collide on June 7. The event takes place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Here’s the updated lineup:
* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable
* Legado del Fantasma vs. El Hijo del Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown & Pagano
May 25, 2025