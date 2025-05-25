wrestling / News

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable Added to WWE Worlds Collide

May 24, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vikingo Chad Gable WWE Worlds Collide

A match between El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable was announced for WWE Worlds Collide on June 7. The event takes place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Here’s the updated lineup:

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable
* Legado del Fantasma vs. El Hijo del Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown & Pagano

