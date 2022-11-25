Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.25.22  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. This week on IMPACT, we have a special Thanksgiving episode. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

IMPACT Wrestling

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt welcomed us to the show. Hannifan said we will not only relive matches from the past but also look back at Over Drive.

Match 1: Rhino vs Sheikh Abdul Bashir vs Alex Shelley from 2008

Bashir and Shelley team up against Rhino. Whip to the corner by Bashir to Rhino. Bashir whips Shelley into the opposite corner. Shelley looks for the Sliced Bread but it is countered. Rhino hits the Gore on Shelley for the win.

Mick Foley is here and he says Shelley knew what the stipulations were and he needs to put the turkey suit on. Shelley said if he puts it on, the girls won’t be happy. Do they really need the female demographic to dip? Foley said Shelley is one of the most electrifying talent he has seen. He wants Shelley on this show. But there is a difference between wanting and needing him. He said if he walks out, he will be going without his job. He gives Shelley the count of 10 to put it on. Shelley puts the suit on. Foley makes fun of Shelley’s giblets.

Messages from Taylor Wilde, Major Players, Tom Hannifan, Eddie Edwards, Tasha Steelz and Joe Hendry on what they’re thankful for.

Promo from Eric Young and Cody Deaner. Eric Young says to get to where they’re going, they have to go back to where it all began.

We see a clip of Kurt Angle Thanksgiving Dinner from 2007. Karen Angle is dressed as a pilgrim. Awesome Kong tries to eat the fake fruit. The Dudleys come in and everyone throw trash at them. Everybody left. Bubba asks Kurt’s daughter Kiera how she’s doing. She tells them they suck. Kevin Nash and Scott Hall come in and pie Karen in the face. A food fight ensues.

We watch a clip from Over Drive where Mickie James defeated Taylor Wilde. Deonna Purrazzo showed up after the match and calls her a selfish bitch. She says Mickie is only here for herself. She can see right through Mickie. She said Mikcie has been hell bent on ruining her career. Deonna says she is looking to end Mickie’s career.

Mickie in a backstage promo and she says she should’ve known. Mickie says if that’s how it’s gonna be, let’s go.

A promo airs for IPWF Throwback Throwdown III.

We see Grado vs Robbie E in a Turkey Suit Challenge from 2016. Robbie E pins Grado and Gradi has to wear the Turkey Suit. Grado doesn’t like it but starts dancing when his music plays.

We see the end of Josh Alexander vs Kazarian at Over Drive. Alexander pins Kazarian with the C4 Spike.

Bully Ray comes out after the match and says he’s challenging Josh Alexander at Hard To Kill for the IMPACT World Championship. Josh accept the challenge and shakes Bully’s hand. Bully attacks Josh with a steel chair. He pulls Josh’s wife over the guardrail and threatens to attack her.

In an exclusive video, they show Rich Swann and Scott D’Amore coming to ringside and D’Amore asks what is wrong with Bully. Bully asks if they know who he is.

We see a clip of Rockstar Spud’s Thanksgiving Dinner from 2013. He invites all the winners from that night. Bobby Roode, Christopher Daniels, Kazarian, Bromans, Lei’D Tapa show up. Kurt Angle shows up with faces and says he says all he sees are lovers. A food fight ensues.

We see Team Eddie Edwards vs Team Eli Drake from 2017. Eddie Edwards pins Chris Masters at the end which meant Chris Masters has to wear a Turkey Suit. He tries to leave but he is told that he is contractually obligated to wear the Turkey Suit. He reluctantly wears the Turkey Suit.

Delirious and Yuya Uemura are backstage and cut a promo about what they’re thankful for.

Maclin cuts a promo and says it is tag em, bag em and mayhem for all.

The main event is the 2007 Turkey Bowl Final Match between Chris Sabin, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

Joe goes for a suicide dive on Sabin but Styles cuts him off. Samoa Joe comes off the ropes but Styles hits a beautiful dropkick. Styles hits the Styles Clash on Sabin but Samoa Joe comes in to break up the pinfall. Styles goes for the inverted DDT off the second rope on Samoa Joe but Joe drops him on his head. Sabin hits a DDT on Joe. Sabin goes to top rope but Joe cuts him off. Styles pushes Joe into Sabin and Sabin falls to the outside. Styles hits a Pele Kick onto Joe but runs into a Uranage in the corner followed by a Muscle Buster and it’s all over.

Styles refuses to wear the Turkey Suit on. Jim Cornette comes out and says Styles has been the biggest turkey in TNA for a long time and now he’s going to prove it. Cornette says Styles is going to gobble up his guts and wear that suit on. Styles reluctantly puts the Turkey Suit on.

Kurt Angle comes out. He says he has never been humiliated his whole life. Styles is a Turkey. How does it look for a gold medallist to be standing next to a Turkey? Styles says he doesn’t look like a gold medallist, he looks like a pilgrim. Samoa Joe comes out with Nash and Hall. Joe says whether they’re a Turkey or a pilgrim, he sees three jackasses in the ring. Joe says its time to kick some ass. Joe, Nash and Hall head to the ring and beat them down. Joe says at Turning Point, they’re done.