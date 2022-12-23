Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.22.22  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, we have upcoming opponents join forces, as Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace teams up with No. 1 contender Mickie James to battle the team of Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans, Steve Maclin goes one-on-one with former World Champion Rich Swann in a clash of top contenders, Former X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey takes on New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Yuya Uemura, the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship is on the line, as The Death Dollz defend against the team of Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw, plus we’ll hear from World Champion Josh Alexander and his HARD TO KILL challenger Bully Ray as they prepare for their January 13th showdown. So let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Match 1: Death Dollz vs Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw for the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championships

Havok and Deonna start off and Deonna gets Havok in a wristlock but Havok reverses it and Deonna rolls out of it. Havok gets Deonna in a waistlock and drops her down. Deonna tags out and Havok drops her with punches. Havok tags out and Rosemary bites Gisele in the face. She gets Gisele in the tarantula but Deonna attacks her on the outside and Gisele hits Rosemary with the punches. Gisele tags out and Deonna hits a clothesline for two. Deonna tags out and chokes Rosemary in the corner followed by a two. Gisele lays Rosemary on the second turnbuckle hits a double stomp for two. Gisele tags out and Deonna has Rosemary in a headlock. Rosemary gets out of it and hits a Saito suplex. Rosemary and Deonna get the tags and Havok hits a crossbody on Gisele for two. All four women in the ring now and Havok and Rosemary team up with a spear on Gisele and Havok gets the pin for three.

Result: The Death Dollz def. Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw to retain the IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championships

Rating: ***

Jordynne Grace is backstage and Mickie James comes up and says she knows Jordynne doesn’t think she can beat Tasha Steelz but she can do it. Jordynne said she never said she thought that, but it is her job to make sure that Mickie James gets to Hard To Kill.

Deonna and Gisele see each other backstage and say they will never team up again.

Sami Callihan comes out to the ring and says we have a bit of problem. He thought he was done with Violent By Design but when he cut the head of the snake, a few more heads popped out and he has gotten his ass beat since. He is sick of it and calls out The Design.

The Design come out and Cody says everyone thinks Sami is brave for calling them out but the truth is actually he is sick. Every time he comes out and mutilates himself for the people. He says the truth is, the people don’t care about Sami and until he realises that, the poison of sickness will flow through his body. But he says he has the antidote to his sickness. The antidote is Violence. Sami says he is not there to fight them. Cody says they don’t do truces. Sami says he is here because he wants to join the Design. Alan Angels says Sami is not the man he used to be and he will never be the chosen few. Sami says if it wasn’t for him, there would never be a Design. Sami was the one that softened up Eric Young. He asked Cody if the Design wanted the Death Machine. Cody hit Sami with the mic and Angels and Kon attacked Sami. Cody put his thumbs in Sami’s eyes and hit a DDT to end the segment.

Tommy Dreamer meets Josh Alexander backstage and Tommy says they need to talk. Josh says Tommy has decades of baggage and Josh doesn’t need that weight on him. Josh says he forgives Tommy so let him be on his own.

We see a promo for Ace and Bey’s run in New Japan promoting the IMPACT Plus service.

Match 2: Mike Bailey vs Yuya Uemura

Lockup to start and Yuya whips him into the ropes and gets Bailey into an armlock. Bailey gets out of it and gets Yuya down with a kick. Bailey hits a boot in the corner and hits knees in the ribs for two. Bailey gets a single leg Boston Crab but Yuya gets to the ropes. Bailey hits a kick for two. Yuya and Bailey exchange forearms but Yuya hits a running forearm to take down Bailey followed by a forearm in the corner and a bulldog for two. Yuya hits a dropkick followed by a belly to back suplex for two.

We return from commercial and Yuya hits a powerslam for two. Yuya chops Bailey but Bailey fights out of it and hits a dropkick. Bailey hits kicks followed by a standing Phoenix Splash for two. Bailey takes Yuya down with kicks and goes for a running kick but Yuya avoids and goes to the top rope but Bailey knocks him out of the ring and Bailey hits a moonsault to the outside. Back in the ring and Bailey hits a running kick followed by a moonsault into the double knees for two. Bailey is about to hit a kick in the corner but Yuya catches his leg and hits an overhead double armtrap suplex. Bailey hits a kick to the head but Yuya hits a clothesline for two. Yuya hits a dropkick in the corner and goes to the top rope but Bailey gets out of the ring but Yuya hits a crossbody to the outside. Yuya goes for a crossbody in the ring but Bailey gets the knees. Yuya hits a German Suplex on Bailey but Bailey gets up and hits the Ultima Weapon for three.

Result: Mike Bailey def. Yuya Uemura

Rating: ****

We see a promo by Kenny King on the screen from CMLL and says he is in Arena Mexico and he says the fans in South Florida don’t deserve to see him and will see Mike Bailey never.

The IMPACT Plus Flashback Moment of the Week is Hulk Hogan’s TNA debut in 2010.

Major Players are backstage knocking on Scott D’Amore’s door and Heath and Rhino argue with them for tag title shots. MCMG come out of D’Amore’s office and says both teams get tag title shots as do Ace and Bey in a 4-way elimination tag team match at Hard To Kill. Sabin challenges Cardona to a match next week.

Jason Hotch and John Skyler come out for their match but Bully Ray comes out and ties Jason Hotch to the ring ropes with a ziptie. Bully asks where is Josh and says he loves Jade’s Only Fans. Josh Alexander comes out with a steel chair and Bully Ray leaves the ring. Josh Alexander cuts the ziptie but Jason Hotch catches Josh and Bully hits a big boot on Josh. Skyler and Hotch hold Josh as Bully ties Josh to the ropes with zipties. Bully is about to hit him with the steel chair before Dreamer comes out and goes after Bully Ray. Bully hits a low blow on Dreamer followed by a piledriver. Bully Ray asks for a table. He gets a ladder and places it on top of Dreamer. He hits the ladder with a steel chair repeatedly as Josh watches on. Bully is about to hit Josh with the steel chair but stops and leaves the ring.

Back from commercial and Josh is backstage and asks Scott D’Amore where is Tommy. Scott says he is on the way to the hospital and he will be fine. Josh says this happened because of him. Josh says Bully doesn’t play by the rules and Josh does. Josh says he wants to beat Bully at what he’s best at. He says he wants Full Metal Mayhem. Scott says he will get Bully at Hard To Kill with no rules but until then, he’s sending them both home.

Match 3: Maclin vs Rich Swann

Maclin throws Swann over his head and hits chops on Swann. Swann gets Maclin down with headscissors followed by dropkicks before Maclin catches Swann and hits a backbreaker.

Back from commercial and Maclin has Swann down. Swann fights out of it and hits a spinning kick on Maclin. Maclin hits a uranage on Swann and covers Swann buts picks up Swann before a three. He hits a backbreaker and hangs Swann in the corner and tries to hit a crossbody but Swann gets out of it and hits kicks on Swann for a one count. Swann goes to the top rope but Maclin leaves the ring and Swann hits a splash to the outside. Maclin throws Swann into the steel steps. The referee counts to ten.

Result: No contest

Rating: **3/4

Maclin catches the referee and says he does what he wants. He takes the referee down and security comes out and Maclin tries to fight them but they get hold of him and take him out of there.

Promo from Eddie Edwards backstage and he says all he wants to do is concentrate on the future. All he did was stand up for himself. Alisha comes up and says he hurt people including her. She says she is here to support him and says he needs to defeat Gresham at Hard To Kill. Eddie says he will beat Gresham at Hard To Kill and then they could move on together.

We get a run down of the matches for Hard To Kill by Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt.

Match 4: Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs Jordynne Grace and Mickie James

Steelz and James start off and they pull at each other’s hair and Mickie takes down Tasha with a Thesz Press. Both tag out and Grace applies a sleeper on Evans but Evans goes to her corner and Tasha hits a kick on Grace.

Back from commercial and Tasha is in control. Grace gets out of the opposite corner and gets the tag to Mickie. Mickie goes to the top ropes but gets shoved down by Savannah for two. Tasha gets Mickie in a headlock but fights out of it before Tasha hits a bicycle kick for two. Tasha tags to Savannah who hits a leg drop for two. Savannah chokes Mickie in the corner with her boot. Tag to Tasha and she hits a kick on Mickie for two. Tasha gets Mickie in a headlock but Mickie fights out of it. Mickie hits headscissors on Tasha from the corner and hits a neckbreaker. Mickie stands up and chooses not to tag to Jordynne and she fights Savannah on her own. Savannah hits a spinning belly to back suplex and Grace breaks the pin. Savannah has Mickie in a vertical suplex position for a tag team move but Mickie gets out of it and Jordynne tags herself in and cleans house. Grace hits a muscle buster on Tasha for the win.

Result: Jordynne Grace and Mickie James def. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans

Rating: ***1/2

After the match, Mickie James argues with Jordynne Grace. They shove each other before Mickie hits the Mick Kick on Grace and leaves the ring.