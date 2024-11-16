– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE talent Hiroko Suzuki discussed interacting with John Cena, calling him “very nice and polite.” Suzuki said on John Cena (via Fightful), “I don’t remember much because it was a long time ago. John is very nice. So nice. He kept getting more popular. He is very polite. He was always thinking about wrestling backstage. He always talked so slowly to me. He was so nice.”