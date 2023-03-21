Hiromu Takahashi Wants To Defend IWGP Jr Heavyweight Title At Different Venues

Hiromu Takahashi has kept busy since winning the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship in January, and he recently talked about his hopes for his title reign. The NJPW star is set to defend his title against Lio Rush at the New Japan Cup Finals, and he recently talked about his hopes to take the title to different venues in an interview with NJPW. You can see some highlights below:

On wanting to defend the title at non-televised events: “I’d really like to defend the belt in all sorts of different venues. I’d love to go to all sorts of places with this belt- even have a title match in a tiny town with no TV, no NJPW World, just for the live audience… I think we’d pack out wherever that would be. What I want people to really feel is how exciting it is to be in the venue and see wrestling in person. It’s great to have NJPW World and be able to watch wrestling wherever you are, but there’s something you can’t feel just through watching video. The sights and sounds, the atmosphere of being live is something else. But then again, if the company agreed and said let’s do a title match here, World will ask to broadcast it, right?”

On defending the title once a month: “A defence every month is pretty tough. I think if it increased to twice a month or so, there’d be too much stress. How to wrestle, how to win, how to get the match over with people and make it matter… But then the question is how soon can I get to that defence record on one match a month? I think having that momentum, keeping winning is pretty key; bringing that pace up a bit might be important.”