Hiroshi Tanahashi On Why Bullet Club Is The Most Important Stable in Last 20 Years

Hiroshi Tanahashi believes that the Bullet Club is the most important faction of the last two decades, and he recently explained why. The NJPW star’s latest Aces High piece for NJPW’s website saw him give the popular stable credit for maintaining its fanbase around the world, with a number of wrestling’s top stars among its current and former lineups.

“That was the core four, Devitt, Fale, Anderson and Tama Tonga,” Tanahashi said of the original faction’s formation. “I think from there it’s no exaggeration to say that Bullet Club is the most important faction of the last twenty years at least. Wherever you go overseas you still see fans in Bullet Club shirts, and all those people in the top slot over the years, [Prince] Devitt to AJ [Styles] to Kenny Omega to Jay White are really best of the best.”

The Bullet Club has representation in several of the top wrestling companies including (of course) NJPW, AEW, Impact Wrestling, and even WWE where AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows are members of “The Club.” Mia Yim is also aligned with that leg of the faction.

Tanahashi is set to be part of a six-man tag team match at Wrestle Kingdom 17, teaming with the Great Muta (in his last NJPW match) and Shota Umino against the Los Ingobernables de Japon trio of Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi.