– In a post on his personal blog (via Fightful), NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi indicated that NJPW Strong will end following the upcoming TV tapings scheduled for tonight at the Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, California.

Tanahashi wrote, “#NJPWSTRONG, which has been going on for more than 2 years, will end with this recording. It seems that the overseas tournament will be told in a different way in the future.”

New Japan has not yet confirmed or announced that Strong would be finishing up following the tapings. However, company president Takami Ohbari did say last month that NJPW Strong would be rebuilt this year in a post on Twitter.