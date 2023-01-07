wrestling / News
Hiroshi Tanahashi Indicates the End of NJPW Strong With Tonight’s TV Tapings
– In a post on his personal blog (via Fightful), NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi indicated that NJPW Strong will end following the upcoming TV tapings scheduled for tonight at the Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, California.
Tanahashi wrote, “#NJPWSTRONG, which has been going on for more than 2 years, will end with this recording. It seems that the overseas tournament will be told in a different way in the future.”
New Japan has not yet confirmed or announced that Strong would be finishing up following the tapings. However, company president Takami Ohbari did say last month that NJPW Strong would be rebuilt this year in a post on Twitter.
解説において、STRONGの今後について、お話させて頂きました。#njpwSTRONG will be rebuilt next year.
— 大張高己/Takami Ohbari (@TAKAMIOHBARI) December 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities
- More on Vince McMahon’s Return to WWE, Which Companies Might Buy WWE
- Kenny Omega and Mercedes Mone Help Google Search Interest For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’