Homicide Discusses Upcoming Match With KENTA in VxS Clip
– Violence x Suffering Wrestling released a video for this weekend’s VxS ARRIVAL 2 even on Friday, August 23, which will feature former ROH World Champion Homicide celebrating his 30th anniversary in the business. Homicide will face KENTA at Friday’s event. You can check out the clip of the former ROH World Champion and TNA X-Division champion reflecting on the matchup below.
VxS Arrival 2 will stream live on YouTube. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Homicide vs. Kenta
* Pure Rules Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Joey Janela
* TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Open Challenge
* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Ricardo Rodriguez
* Dante Leon vs. Diego Hill
* Kevin Blackwood vs. Jackson Drake
* Jay Lyon vs. Santana Jackson
* Ryan Clancy vs. Jodi Aura vs. Morgan Dash
🎬 NEW MINI DOC: “Don’t Sleep”
Hear what #Homicide has to say about his 30 Year Anniversary Match against @KENTAG2S this Friday Night in New Jersey.
🎟️ GET TICKETS:https://t.co/5TdO0VeKoZ
Friday Aug. 23rd
The Mecca
Ridgefield Park, NJ
8pm
📺 STREAM:https://t.co/oYq3uloz19 pic.twitter.com/UD0piUAfoy
— Violence x Suffering™ (@vxswrestling) August 21, 2024
