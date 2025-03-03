wrestling / News
Homicide Set To Wrestle His Last Match at Outlaw Wrestling Event This Month
March 3, 2025 | Posted by
Outlaw Wrestling has announced that Homicide will wrestle his last match later this month at their event in Brooklyn, New York. It happens at the Arlo Williamsburg on March 20. Tickets are on sale here.
