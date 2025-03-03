wrestling / News

Homicide Set To Wrestle His Last Match at Outlaw Wrestling Event This Month

March 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Homicide ROH TV 12-26-24 Image Credit: ROH

Outlaw Wrestling has announced that Homicide will wrestle his last match later this month at their event in Brooklyn, New York. It happens at the Arlo Williamsburg on March 20. Tickets are on sale here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Homicide, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading