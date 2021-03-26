wrestling / News

WWE News: Honky Tonk Man Sporting New Look In Social Media Pic, Kevin Dunn Granted More WWE Stock

March 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Honky Tonk Man WWF Prime Time Wrestling

– The Honky Tonk Man has undergone quite the transformation during COVID-19, showing off an entirely new look in a pic posted to social media. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter on Thursday with long grey hair and a full beard, as you can see below:

– According to the WON, Kevin Dunn was granted 15,548 shares of new stock in his position as the company’s executive vice president of television production. The new shares are worth $876,440.76

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Dunn, The Honky Tonk Man, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading