HOOK On What Drew Him Into Wrestling, His Goals In and Out of AEW

HOOK has quickly become a rising star in AEW, and he recently talked about being part of AEW, his goals in and out of the company and more. The AEW star spoke with GQ for a new profile piece and you can see some higlights below:

On his training regimen: “Six days a week, I’m in the weight room. Lifting. Cardio. I’m in there for a few hours. It’s my favorite part of the day. It’s therapeutic for me. It’s difficult with travel sometimes but I also try and get in the ring two days a week. I train mostly with a bodybuilding psychology. I base my workouts off of what I’m seeing in the mirror. Like Arnold said one time, you can carve yourself out of stone. If you know how to pinpoint spots that you want to hit and build up, then you can start to develop a certain aesthetic and look for yourself.”

On what drew him to the wrestling business: “I love all forms of creativity. I think in life you get a chance to design yourself. And once I realized how much creativity is applied in the world of pro wrestling, I felt I could really bring all my biggest passions together. Being an athlete, being a fighter, and being a creator. And, you know, kind of hybrid of both of those things.”

On the quick connection he’s established with AEW fans: “I still struggle to put it into words. It was such a surreal feeling. With all the hype that was built up before the debut, I definitely felt an intense amount of pressure. But I’ve been an athlete my entire life. I’ve had to deal with pressure before. So I didn’t feel scared. I felt ready to attack.”

On his goals: “I want to be the AEW world champion. That’s it. That’s the goal. But outside of wrestling, I plan to delve into some other markets—design or artistic directing I also want to look at acting and modeling.”