House of Glory For The Glory Results: Low Ki Defends Crown Jewel Title, More
House of Glory held its latest show on Saturday night, featuring Low Ki vs. Eddie Kingston in the main event plus more. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Mantequilla def. Encore and Joey Silver and Nolo Kitano and Ryan Burgundy and Smiley
* Charles Mason def. Evander James
* The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra)
* Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) saved The Mane Event from an attack by The Bollywood Boyz
* Ken Broadway def. TJP
* Malakai Black def. Buddy Matthews
* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Low Ki (c) def. Eddie Kingston by DQ
