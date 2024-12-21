wrestling / News
House of Glory Live for the Moment Results 12.20.24: The Hardys Win in Headliner
– House of Glory held its Live for the Moment event last night at the NYC Arena in Queens, New York. It streamed live on TrillerTV. Below are some results from the event, per PWPonderings.com:
* Steel Cage Match: Idris Jackson def. Carlos Ramirez
* House of Glory Six-Way Cruiserweight Championship Match: Daron Richardson beat Mantequilla, Dante Griffith, J Boujii, Joey Silver, & Gringo Loco (c) to win the title.
* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Megan Bayne (c) beat Allie Katch to retain the title.
* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Zilla Fatu (c) beat Jake Something to retain the title.
* Phumi Nkuta defeated Matt Riddle
* The Cold Blooded Killers (Charles Mason, Raheem Royal, & Jay Armani) defeated Mike Santana & The Bookers (Amazing Red & Brian XL)
* The Hardy Boys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) defeated The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyons)
Gonna be a HOT night for @HOGwrestling to close out 2024. Thank you for an amazing year and here’s to an even bigger 2025. 🍻#LiveForTheMoment
LIVE on @FiteTV at 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/W6aHPNBRLl
— Jason Solomon ⚡️ (@solomonster) December 21, 2024
