– House of Glory held its Live for the Moment event last night at the NYC Arena in Queens, New York. It streamed live on TrillerTV. Below are some results from the event, per PWPonderings.com:

* Steel Cage Match: Idris Jackson def. Carlos Ramirez

* House of Glory Six-Way Cruiserweight Championship Match: Daron Richardson beat Mantequilla, Dante Griffith, J Boujii, Joey Silver, & Gringo Loco (c) to win the title.

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Megan Bayne (c) beat Allie Katch to retain the title.

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Zilla Fatu (c) beat Jake Something to retain the title.

* Phumi Nkuta defeated Matt Riddle

* The Cold Blooded Killers (Charles Mason, Raheem Royal, & Jay Armani) defeated Mike Santana & The Bookers (Amazing Red & Brian XL)

* The Hardy Boys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) defeated The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyons)