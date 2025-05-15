House Of Pain Match Set For MLP Resurrection In July

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling will host a House of Pain match at its Resurrection show in July. MLP announced on Thursday that Dan Maff will battle PCO in the match at the July 5th show after Maff attacked PCO during the 20 Man Championship Gauntlet at MLP Northern Rising.

The full announcement reads:

It was announced this morning and the match is official! Due to the interference of @DannyMaff1 against @PCOisNotHuman during the 20 Man Championship Gauntlet at #MLPNorthernRising, on July 5 in Montreal at #MLPResurrection, it will be PCO versus Dan Maff for the International Championship in a House of Pain Match!

Tickets on sale this Friday on http://ticketpro.ca!

Watch live on @Triller_TV!”