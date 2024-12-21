House of Torture Challenge Sons Of Texas To ROH World Tag Title Match At Wrestle Dynasty

House of Torture is taking aim at the ROH World Tag Team Championships, issuing a challenge to the Sons of Texas for Wrestle Dynasty. Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara retained their titles against The Righteous at ROH Final battle and after the match, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and SHO appeared in a video to issue the challenge for the crossover PPV next month.

The match has not yet been made official as of this writing.