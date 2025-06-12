wrestling / News
Note On How Long Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega Has Been Planned, Continental Classic Update
Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega will battle at AEW All In: Texas for the new Unified Title, and a new report has details on the booking. The match was made official with a contract signing at AEW Summer Blockbuster in a segment that saw the introduction of the AEW Unified Championship, which will merge the AEW International and Continental Championships. Fightful Selects reports that there has been a tentative plan for this match for almost a year.
The report goes on to note that the plan became firm for the match in December, before Omega returned to NJPW. The indications are that the title would be booked as another top championship as opposed to a mid or upper-midcard level title, and the announcement of the match was internally given credit for All In selling over 1,400 tickets in the last week.
The report goes on to say all indications are that the AEW Continental Classic will continue despite the Continental Championship being unified into the new title.
