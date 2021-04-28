Hugo Savinovich Says WWE’s Only Enemy is WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Hugo Savinovich spoke about WWE’s position at the top of the wrestling world and said that the company’s only enemy is WWE. Here are highlights:

On WWE’s continued success: “WWE dominates wrestling because they’re the No. 1 company in the world. However, if you closely study the product, you’re gonna realize that they actually are making more money now with the Thunderdome because they were not drawing on the road. It was embarrassing. They were not drawing for Raw or SmackDown. They were actually losing money. Now, they have one building where they do two shows and NXT in a smaller building, and all their shows are making money. The reality is the No. 1 company in the world has almost 300 top talents and the people [who work there] are actually upset. Not many people want to talk about it because they’re scared of the monster.”

On WWE’s competition: “The only true enemy that WWE has is WWE. Because, they don’t need more money. They already got enough money from Peacock and NBC, FOX, and all the other deals. Yet, they have mistreated the fans. Remember when the McMahon family did a semi-shoot by standing in the ring and promising to change the product? I haven’t seen it happen. They messed up with Bobby Lashley and King Corbin, out of nowhere. And then Lashley and MVP suddenly go from Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin to ex-Retribution guys. I don’t want to bring race into this, but what the heck is going on? Not just because they were all black, but The Hurt Business was actually working! They had a fantastic frontman in MVP, a fantastic wrestler in Benjamin, a great youngster in Cedric, and the powerhouse Lashley. What are you thinking by bringing in Corbin? When you have something that’s working, don’t freaking change it.”