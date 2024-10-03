– During the Mr. McMahon docuseries, Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan, and more spoke about the incident where Jesse Ventura attempted to organize wrestlers in the WWE (then WWF) locker room to unionize ahead of WrestleMania 2. During the docuseries, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan admits he was the one who ratted out Ventura’s plans to Vince McMahon.

McMahon himself calls the incident a “sham” and said no one would get behind Ventura. Below are some highlights of Hogan and McMahon speaking about Ventura trying to organize a union in the 1980s (via Fightful):

Hulk Hogan on telling Vince McMahon about Jesse Ventura’s plans: “Right before WrestleMania 2, Jesse was trying to start a union and undermine Vince. I was on Vince McMahon’s team all the way. I went straight to Vince and said, ‘Hey, Jesse’s stirring s*** up, man. He’s trying to start a union here and you’re going to have a bunch of wrestlers walk out on you at Madison Square Garden. Just want to let you know what’s up.'”

Vince McMahon on his belief that no one would get behind Ventura: The whole thing was a sham. It’s something he pulled out of the air. Mostly like, ‘We should get together.’ Quite frankly, no one in the locker room would get behind Jesse.”

On how McMahon threatened to fire wrestlers over it: “What Vince would do is called each wrestler one by one. ‘I know about the meeting. Everybody that shows up to this meeting will not have a job in the morning.’ So, nobody showed up.”

The complete Mr. McMahon docuseries is streaming now on Netflix.