Hulk Hogan and Carlito To Appear On ABC’s The Goldbergs

November 4, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hulk Hogan and Carlito will appear on ABC’s hit sitcom The Goldbergs this Wednesday. This isn’t the first time a wrestler has appeared, as Bill Goldberg has a recurring role as a coach and older brother of the school’s gym coach.

Here’s a synopsis: Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can’t get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be the Watch Captain and not her.

