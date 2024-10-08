– Speaking to Barstool Rasslin’, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan discussed losing the WWE Championship to The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6 and wanting to turn heel after the match. Hogan claimed he told Vince McMahon that he wanted to be Hollywood Hulk Hogan, but McMahon said it wouldn’t work. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I wanted to turn into a bad guy after the Warrior beat me [at WrestleMania VI]. At the end of the day, I went to Vince and said, ‘Well, I don’t mind putting the Warrior over, but what’s next?’ And Vince said, ‘I don’t really know. I think your red and yellow run’s over.’ I said, well, number one, I disagree. But number two, if you feel that way and you’re the boss, let me do something different. Let me turn on him. Let me be ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan. And he said it wouldn’t work.”

Hogan would eventually leave WWE and join WCW in 1994. He would later finally turn heel and become “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan in 1996.