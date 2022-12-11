Hulk Hogan Shares His Thoughts On His Friendship With Sean Waltman

Speaking recently on an interview with Ringside Collectibles, Hulk Hogan recalled some of his personal history with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman (via Wrestling Inc). While Waltman spent time with both the NWO and D-Generation X, Hogan spoke about the bond between himself and Waltman and expressed his appreciation for him. You can read a highlight and see the full interview below.

On his history with Waltman over the years: “He was rock solid, man, he was on the team. I couldn’t figure for a while if he was loyal to D-Generation X or to the NWO. He kind of bounced back and forth, but he was a really good friend, man. I didn’t really get to know him until a couple of years into the run, but he turned out to be a really solid friend.”